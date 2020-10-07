Atiku advises new Emir of Zazzau to focus on confidence building

Agency Reporter

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday congratulated the new Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli, urging him to focus on confidence-building efforts in his domain.

Abubakar gave the advice in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, in Abuja.

The former vice president expressed delight in the appointment of Bamalli, who succeeds the late Emir Shehu Idris, who reigned for 45 years before joining his ancestors in September.

He described Bamalli as one of the youngest traditional rulers in recent years and a well travelled diplomat of ambassadorial pedigree.”Although the shoes of the late Emir are big, I am confident that Bamalli is up to the task and responsibilities expected of him,” Abubakar said.

He expressed optimism that as a technocrat and ambassador, Bamalli will add value to the throne by bringing development to his people.

He added that peace and unity were some of the challenges facing Nigeria, including Kaduna State, and urged the new emir to focus on confidence-building efforts in his domain.

He said because of the traditional rulers closeness to the grassroots, he is in a unique position to ensure peaceful coexistence among his people.

While congratulating the Emir-elect, Atiku advised him to extend a hand of fellowship to other contenders to the throne for the interest and progress of the people.

(NAN)