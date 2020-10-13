Atiku, Babangida meet in Minna

By Justina Asishana, Minna

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar was in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Monday for a meeting with former military leader, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

Aitku arrived at the Minna Airport at 1.23 p.m on a flight T7-AAA in company of his wife, Titi, and Senator Abdul Ningi.

The ex-Vice-President, who was dressed in a blue agbada, was received at the airport by former Niger State Governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts in the state.

On arrival at Babangida’s Hilltop mansion, the host and his guest exchanged pleasantries and went into a closed-door meeting.

Efforts by our reporter to get the reasons for the visit and the outcome of the meeting were unsuccessful last night.