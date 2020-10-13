Atiku backs banning of SARS by IGP; calls for total overhauling of the Police

Atiku Abubakar

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has thrown his weight behind the banning of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu just as he called on the total reformation of the Force to make it more civil to Nigerians.

Speaking with journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting with former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida at his uphill residence in Minna, Niger State on Monday, the former Vice President said that the motive behind the formation of the unit was good but that the unit has deviated from the aims and objectives of the formation.

“The eventual banning of the unit by IGP Mohammed Adamu is in order. The Police, especially the SARS unit is no longer operating based on its mandate of securing the country and its citizens.

“It is unfortunate that men of the Police who were trained to protect the citizens have now turned their guns against unarmed citizens,” he remarked.

He however said that the second leg of the step should be the reformation of the Police in the country.

“Since SARS has been disbanded, the IGP should also carry out the total reformation of the Police to make them more civil to Nigerians who they should be protecting,” Atiku declared.

He described his visit to General Babangida as “purely private”.

Atiku arrived at the Minna Airport around 1:23 pm on a flight T7-AAA accompanied by his wife, Titi Abubakar, and Senator Abdul Ningi and received by immediate past Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu at the Airport before driving in a convoy to General Babangida’s Hilltop residence.

Atiku and his entourage left the Minna Airport around 4:45 pm on the same plane.

Vanguard