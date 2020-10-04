Atiku’s son weds Ribadu’s daughter

Our Reporter

Politics took the back seat on Saturday as top politicians across party lines converged on Abuja to witness the wedding of Aliyu Atiku, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Fatimah Ribadu, daughter of former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

In attendance at the ceremony were the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; former interim national chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande; the caretaker chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

Also present were Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Senator Danjuma Goje, former Adamawa State Governor Murtala Nyako and PDP chieftains.

Captains of industry also honoured the two families.

Ribadu, in a tweet last night, said it was “emotionally fulfilling” for him to drop off Fatima in her new home.

He said: “I just dropped off my daughter, Fatima, in her new home. It’s emotionally fulfilling exercise for a father.

“I deeply appreciate the honour done to my family by those who attended the wedding Fatiha earlier today, and those who sent in their goodwill and prayers. I thank you all.”