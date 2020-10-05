Daily News

Atletico Madrid Confirm Arsenal’s Payment Of Thomas Partey Release Clause

Thomas Partey is expected to join Arsenal on transfer deadline day. Photo: [email protected] Teye Partey. 

Atletico Madrid have confirmed Arsenal’s payment of the release clause for  Thomas Partey.

“LaLiga informed Atlético de Madrid at 11.28pm on Monday that Arsenal representatives have paid Thomas Partey’s release clause at the sports association’s headquarters,” Atletico posted on their website.

“The player has therefore unilaterally terminated his contract with our club, which ran until June 30, 2023. ”

