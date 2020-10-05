Atletico’s Thomas Partey set for imminent £45m Arsenal move

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is on his way to London to seal a transfer to Premier League side Arsenal, according to reports.

The defensive midfielder came through Madrid’s academy, before making his senior debut in 2015.

Since then, he has made 188 appearances for them in all competitions, with the Ghanaian a mainstay in Diego Simeone’s side last season, as he featured in 35 La Liga games.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the Atletico man – who has a release clause of around £45m (€50m) – this summer, but the Gunners are yet to secure his services.

However, a report earlier on Monday from David Ornstein in The Athletic claimed that Arsenal were prepared to meet his release clause. And now journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Partey is ‘flying to London’ to complete a move to the Gunners.

He added that the ‘Atletico Madrid board have received the notification 1 hour ago from Arsenal’ for Partey.

Arsenal are ‘set to trigger the release clause’ and then it will be a ‘race against time’ to seal the move with Lucas Torreira heading the other way on loan.

