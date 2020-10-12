Attack On Soun Of Ogbomoso’s Palace Was Unprovoked And No Death Recorded – Official

Following media reports of at least three persons allegedly being killed in the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, the Principal Secretary to the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Mr Toyin Ajamu, has denied the claims.

According to Mr Toyin, the attack on the Palace of the Soun was unprovoked and was carried out by miscreants who leveraged on the #EndSARS protest and posed as protesters.

The palace official further stated that no death occurred during the attack.

It would be recalled that several media sources reported that the protesters invaded the Soun’s palace in Ogbomoso and vandalized properties. It was also reported that the Minister of Youths and Sports, who was in a stakeholders’ meeting with Oba had to be rescued by the police and DSS officials.

The Minister, in confirmation of attack, had tweeted:

“Ogbomoso-Hoodlums, thugs & miscreants disrupt stakeholders meeting in Soun’s palace now-invading, stoning and breaking doors, glasses. Soun, myself and council chiefs were scurried into safety by the police and DSS. Ogbomoso youth are law-abiding. But hoodlums have taken over.

“The hoodlums broke into the palace and destroyed chairs, overturned tables, broke windows. These were not Youth or Students. These were miscreants and thugs who saw a window of opportunity in the protest which since abated. Thankfully, Soun, the chiefs, leaders of Parapo are safe.

“A combined team of operation Burst from Ibadan and a unit from Iliorin are now on ground in Ogbomoso to help keep the peace, protect the peaceful and innocent and also stop criminal elements. Soun of Ogbomosho yesterday and today personally appealed to this group to stop violence.”

The statement released by the Palace reads in part:

The attention of the palace of Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi Ajagungbade has been drawn to various false and misleading reports in the Vanguard Newspaper (online) and other media platforms that three protesters were feared dead during an attack on Ogbomoso palace on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The attack was perpetrated by hoodlums and miscreants disguised as protesters against the Special Anti Robbery Squad leading to the wanton destruction of properties and vehicles at the palace. A chief, among other palace officials, sustained injuries. Contrary to fake news being disseminated on social media, we state categorically that despite the needless provocation and ill-treatment meted to the Royal household during the violent attack, the paramount ruler and his household did not retaliate. Kabiyesi who was with his chiefs and subjects, including the Minister of Youth and Sports Development (an indigene of Ogbomosoland) when the hoodlums invaded the palace, advised the palace staff to refrain from attacking the hoodlums. Hence, non of the miscreants and thugs was attacked by the palace household, rather, a chief who was pelted with stones by the hoodlums sustained injuries. The dead bodies bein circulated on social media were brought into the palace by the hoodlums to cause confusion and justify the attack on the palace.

