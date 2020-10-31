attack-on-the-nation,-attack-on-free-press,-democracy-minister

By Sam Egburonu, Associate Editor

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has condemned hoodlums’ attack on The Nation newspaper and other media organisations.

He stated “attack on The Nation and other media organisations is an attack on free press and democracy.”

He spoke on Saturday when he paid a solidarity visit to the headquarters of Vintage Press Limited, publishers of The Nation newspapers and Sporting Life.

Expressing sadness over the intensive damage on the facilities, he said “the attack on The Nation newspaper was clearly premeditated and intentioned to silence the voice of the nation.

“This attack is not just on Vintage Press Limited but on free press and democracy.”

Mohammed, who accompanied by all the Director-Generals of major government agencies under the Ministry of Information and Culture, was received by the Chairman of Vintage Press Limited Mr. Olawale Edun; Managing Director, Mr. Victor Ifijeh; the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Mr Sunday Adeleke; Editor, Daily, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina; Weekend Editor, Mr. Festus Eriye and other senior members of staff.

Armed hoodlums attacked the premises of Vintage Press on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and fired gun shots into offices.

They carted away equipment and other properties and set the main building ablaze.