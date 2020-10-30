Attack on TVC by Hoodlums Renders 250 Jobless

The Chief Executive Officer of Television Continental (TVC), Mr. Andrew Hanlon, said on Thursday that last Wednesday’s attack on the station by hoodlums has left 250 persons out of work.

This, according to Hanlon, was due to the level of destruction caused by the hoodlums.

He added that over 500 direct employees of the station had been struggling to work in temporary accommodation arranged by the company.

The Next Edition had reported that on Wednesday, October 21, hoodlums attacked and set ablaze the station’s office complex in Lagos, following the shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters the previous day by soldiers.

Conducting the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, round the premises, the CEO, expressed gratitude to God that no member of staff died in the incident.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, further quoted Hanlon as saying: “This is all that is left of our bubbling building, which was a centrepiece.

“After they invaded our premises and set the place on fire, some buildings on the premises survived. But the main transmission building is completely destroyed, and it was the hub of our operations.

“People’s hard work and huge investments that went down into the TV station were destroyed in a period of about an hour. The incident was really traumatising for all of us.”

Hanlon explained that the immediate priority before the management of the company was to ensure that all direct employees were looked after, stressing that the means of livelihood of thousands of indirect workers attached to the brand had been threatened.

He, however, noted that they were already making efforts to return the TV station back to its full operations.

Sanwo-Olu was at TVC office to inspect the level of damage done, as he continues of his assessment of facilities destroyed by the hoodlums during the unrest on the state.

