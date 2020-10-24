Attacks on The Nation Newspaper, TVC shocking – Izoukumor

Shola O’Neil, Port Harcourt

An Ijaw leader in Warri, Delta State, Chief Favour Izoukumor, has expressed shock and denunciation at the Wednesday’s attack on The Nation newspaper and TVC by hoodlums in Lagos.

Izoukumor, who is spokesperson (Fieye-Owei) of Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom, also condemned the loss of lives, even as he sympathized with the owners of businesses in ongoing carnages raging across the country.

“The deaths are sad and avoidable; it is important for us to take a step back as human beings and reflect on who we are; all these hourly and daily reports of killings, arsons, looting pillaging beaming from across the country to the world.”

“These actions are condemnable and totally unwarranted, especially at this critical moment in our nation when we are battling the scourge of the coronavirus and when we are staring at another economic recession. The masterminds must be revealed and allowed to have their days in court with the stiffest penalties.



“It is sad to see people wreaking havoc and destruction on people’s sources of livelihood, throwing people into unemployment and taking food from the mouths of so many people under the guise of protests.”

“I particularly sympathise with the management and staff of The Nation newspaper, TV Continental, businesses individuals and families that have suffered losses from these avoidable incidents. This is sad, shameful and does not reflect who we are as individual and as a nation,” Izoukumor, Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, added.

Izoukumor appealed to people with genuine grievances to choose the part of law and order to seek redress and to avoid hiding under any guise to inflict huge losses on lives and properties across the country.

He lamented that the losses resulting from the huge destructions on business that are being looted, including banks and various economic activities would take the nation’s economy years to recover from, while some businesses might go under.

Meanwhile, the former DESOPADEC Commissioner in Delta State also urged the federal government and relevant authorities to find lasting solution to challenges bedeviling the country, stressing that it was not right for people to hide under any guise to instigate violence and destructions against real and perceived enemies.