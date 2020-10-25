attacks:-sw-governors,-ministers,-visit-lagos-to-commiserate-with-sanwo-olu

Some South West governors and ministers have arrived in Lagos State on a commiseration visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu following attacks by hoodlums on various private and state-owned facilities across the metropolis.

The governors and ministers on Sunday met with Governor Sanwo-Olu at the government house in Marina.

Those present include; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Rauf Aregbesola the Minister of the Interior, Babatunde Fashola the Minister of Power and Housing, Olorunmibe Mamowora the Minister of State for Health and Niyi Adebayo the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

Others include Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, and Olamilekan Adebite, Minister of Mines and Steel.

The ministers present said they were directed by the Federal Government to carry out an on the spot assessment tour on the damaged infrastructure, following the hijacking of the #EndSars protest.

As part of the tour, the entourage stopped over at the Nigerian Port Authority Office and the Lagos State DNA Forensic Centre that was set ablaze by hoodlums.

Flash: Former Governor of Osun State @raufaregbesola led opening prayers during the ongoing visit of the South West Governors and Federal Ministers’ visit to Gov @jidesanwoolu over the recent incidents in Lagos. pic.twitter.com/2vdGu6FRiJ — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) October 25, 2020

Flash: South West Governors and Federal Ministers are in Lagos to commiserate with Gov @jidesanwoolu and Lagosians on the recent incidents in the State. pic.twitter.com/zEoZloPLVK — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) October 25, 2020

Lagos State Governor @jidesanwoolu taking South West Governors and Federal Ministers round some of the vandalised assets in Lagos. pic.twitter.com/ab6wXTXWmP — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) October 25, 2020