Attaining more financial inclusion goal for grassroots women

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instituted a plan to boost access to financial services by women. Women’s financial inclusion rate stands at 58.9 per cent compared with 67.4 per cent for men, hence 8.5 per cent gap, which the apex bank wants to close by 2024. The move is expected to empower rural women for economic and social development, writes COLLINS NWEZE.

THE goal of attaining the financial inclusion of adult women and men at equal levels by 2024 is ambitious. As daunting as the task seems, given that men have more access to financial services than women, it is achievable if the right steps are taken.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said new product development, financial education and consumer protection, leveraging digital platforms, and the proliferation of agent networks are crucial to bringing more women to the finanacial services net.

In a framework for improved financial access by women, the apex bank said the financial inclusion target could not be reached without closing the 8.5 per cent access to financial services gender gap between men and women.

The regulator said the gap is, particularly, acute in rural areas where 24 per cent of women in rural areas register ownership of formal accounts, as opposed to 54 per cent of men. There are also significant variations among Nigerians, with the gender gap differing significantly among regions of Nigeria.

“The gender differences in financial inclusion are also apparent in the types of financial services or products available in the market, with the gender gap playing out across the board. Few Nigerians borrow from banks (1.6 per cent of men and one per cent of women),” it said.

Continuing, it said men are considerably more likely to save in a bank with 25.8 per cent of men; and 16.3 per cent of women. “Women are more likely to save with informal mechanisms of only 21.9 per cent of women and 15.1 per cent of men. Roughly twice as many men as women are likely to have a pension product (10.6 per cent of men, 5.4 per cent of women). The gap continues in the realms of remittances: 26.1 per cent of men as against 18.6 per cent of women use bank services to receive remittances.

“The lack of insurance products is striking across genders: only 2.4 per cent of men and one per cent of women have one or more insurance product. These reference points are important ways and opportunities to close specific financial inclusion gaps.”

On its part, Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA), a financial sector development organisation that promotes financial inclusion in Nigeria, said this begins with the imperative of increasing account ownership by women. “Women’s financial inclusion can create greater economic stability and prosperity for women, their families, and their communities, by building assets, enabling the ability to respond to family needs, and mitigating risk. When a woman has access and, just as importantly, control of formal financial products, she not only contributes to her own well-being, but also to the well-being of her family.

“When a woman saves in a safe place, she saves for her children’s education, her family’s health and their better housing – building both security and prosperity. With greater security and prosperity, she gains greater economic empowerment,” it said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests that increasing women’s access to and use of financial services can have economic and societal benefits. For example, in Kenya, women merchants, who opened a bank account, invested more in their businesses.

Female-headed households in Nepal spent more on education after opening a savings account. A IMF study shows that greater inclusion of women as users, providers, and regulators of financial services has many benefits. Narrowing the gender gap, fosters greater stability in the system and enhances growth.

According to the Women’s World Banking (WWB), which designs and invests in the market-driven financial solutions, women’s financial inclusion is an important element in striving toward the broader goal of women’s economic and social empowerment. Financial inclusion is not an end in itself – it is a means of improving livelihoods and fostering women’s economic and social empowerment.

Other stakeholders insist that the case for a major push to reduce the gender gap in women’s financial inclusion is clear: the value proposition of women’s usage of a broad range of financial products and services suited to their needs and delivered easily is compelling.

Given this value proposition, developing a women-specific strategy stems from the recognition that it is important to treat women as a critically important and distinct target group.

“The compelling case, on economic and social grounds, of increasing women’s financial inclusion calls for a closer look at the potential of women leaders to play important roles in this endeavour, whether business leaders, policy makers, regulators or supervisors,” they said.