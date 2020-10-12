Atuma commends Buhari, Davido over dissolution of SARS

By Gbenga Bada

Nigerian-born international filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Speaking after the Police Inspector General dissolved the unit, Atuma commended the youths and music superstar Davido for holding peaceful protests against SARS.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all the Nigerian youths that went out there to protest peacefully against SARS, it was time and the time when it happened is perfect.

“And I also want to use this opportunity to speak to President Muhammadu Buhari. You have done well by listening to the masses and the populace but use this as the starting point of the great things that you can do.

“I would also like to thank all the celebrities that spoke on ending SARS, especially the ones that went on the ground like Davido.

“Davido you have done well, many more celebs should go all out and support him and speak, if I was in Nigeria, I would be out there on the ground to support the protest,” Atuma said in a statement.

The filmmaker and talent manager also encouraged Buhari to use the end of SARS to leave a legacy in Nigeria.

Atuma further said, in the over two- minute video, until Nigerians, most especially the youths, get deserved treatment, the demand for good living and basic amenities, infrastructures and more will continue.