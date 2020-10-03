Daily News

Auchi Polytechnic rector dies

Momodu Jimah, Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, is dead.

Mr Jimah died on Friday night following an undisclosed brief ailment.

Mustapha Oshiobugie, the public relations officer of the institution, confirmed the death of Mr Jimah in an interview on Saturday.

Mr Oshiobugie said, “I can confirm that he is no more. He died on Friday night after a brief illness and his remains will be committed to mother earth today Saturday by 10 a.m. according to Muslim rites.”

He said a statement will be issued by the institution soon.

