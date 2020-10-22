australian-bakers-are-raving-about-a-three-ingredient-recipe-for-banana-bread

By Alice Murphy For Daily Mail Australia

Australian bakers are raving about a simple recipe for banana bread made from three supermarket ingredients in a slow cooker.

All that’s needed are five ripe bananas, two and a half cups of self-raising flour – roughly 300 grams – and a tin of condensed milk, beaten together into a smooth batter.

The mixture should be poured into a cake tin lined with grease-proof paper and left to bake in a slow cooker – which cost $19 at Kmart – on a ‘high’ heat for two hours.

About three centimetres of water should be poured into the base of the cooker to lock in moisture and ensure the bread bakes evenly throughout, with a tea towel slipped under the lid to absorb condensation.

Chefs call this a ‘bain marie‘, the French term for ‘water bath’.

Added moisture from the water prevents the surface of cakes from cracking in much the same way as moisturisers hydrate and strengthen skin.

Photos of the three-ingredient banana bread have drawn delighted responses since they were posted in a Facebook cookery group on Tuesday, with comments including ‘so yummy’, ‘delicious’ and ‘looks great’.

‘I’ve made this a few times, works out well,’ one woman confirmed.

A second said she planned to make it for her children over the weekend, while a third added: ‘This recipe is awesome!’

Many recommended serving it with melted butter and golden syrup for added flavour.

Others said they added a tablespoon of cinnamon to the mixture to give the bread a sweet yet spicy kick.

The bread could also be filled with chocolate chips or crushed walnuts to enhance the texture.