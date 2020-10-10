Australia’s beloved Paul Hogan admits he is DESPERATE to escape President Donald Trump’s America

By Louise Ayling For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:35 EDT, 10 October 2020 | Updated: 08:38 EDT, 10 October 2020

Australian icon Paul Hogan revealed he is itching to return to home soil and escape lockdown in the United States.

The 81-year-old, best known for his role in Crocodile Dundee, is ‘waiting out’ the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles to be close to his 21-year-old son Chance.

The beloved actor and comedian said he would leave the country immediately if he could.

‘I can’t wait for this stupid disease to go away so I can get out,’ Paul Hogan revealed in the News Corp Australia podcast Evenin’ Viewers With Paul Hogan.

‘I’m like a kangaroo in a Russian zoo — I don’t belong here.’

He was particularly scathing about US president Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic, calling his recent behaviour – including the moment he removed his mask on the White House balcony – a ‘circus’.

‘It’s a worry, he’s like a modern day Mussolini or Caligula or something,’ he remarked.

The actor moved to the United States permanently in 2005, after growing up in Granville in Sydney’s western suburbs.

It’s been 35 years since he rose to fame portraying the lovable larrikin Mick Dundee in the 1986 hit film Crocodile Dundee.

Despite yearning to come back to Australia, he’s staying put at his home in Venice, California, to be a part of his son’s life, who was born to fellow Crocodile Dundee co-star Linda Kozlowski.

The couple married in 1991 before amicably divorcing in 2014.

‘I’m here out of paternal duty because my kid is an American,’ he said.

‘My kid is a “Yaussie”, a yank Aussie, he went to school here, his friends are here, his band is here.

‘Otherwise I’d pack up and move tomorrow. Once this thing is over and he’s settled himself and can handle it, I’m out of her in a flash.

‘If he came with me, I’d be out of here tomorrow.’

Mr Hogan said he is dealing with the restrictions well as he enjoys being at home in his own company.

But he said the situation has been tough for his rock star son Chance who can’t perform with his band, Rowdy P, due to coronavirus restrictions.

The star also claimed that America was ‘the most divided’ it had been since the Civil War.

The revelations were made during episode one of the new podcast, Evening Viewers with Paul Hogan hosted by Francis Whiting.

The series was released ahead of his new book ‘The Tap-Dancing Knife Thrower: My Life Without The Boring Bits’ which comes out on October 29.