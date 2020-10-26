awori-decry-destruction-of-public-utilities

By Emmanuel Oladesu

The President of Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), Alhaji Mohammed Olagbaye, yesterday condemned the destruction of public facilities in Lagos State by hoodlums. He denounced the attack on the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Babatunde Akiolu, by looters.

Olagbaye, the former commissioner for Finance, described the invasion of the palace as a desecration and an affront on Yoruba cultural values and heritage.

He decried the shooting of protesters at Lekki, who were making legitimate demands for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which the Federal Government acknowledged as a constitutional right.

He lamented that the shooting, which triggered violent reactions, occurred from the attacks by men in Army uniform on protesters at Lekki toll gate on the night of October 20.

Olagbaye said it is most pathetic that miscreants, thieves, political thugs and others with vested interests were allowed to take advantage of the unfortunate situation to destroy businesses worth billions of Naira in the last few days.

He said: “These gangs have razed monuments, institutions, police stations and wreaked havoc. We disapprove these.

“The Awori, as the original largest land owners of Lagos State and parts of Ogun State and as part of the Yoruba, are known for their tolerance and democratic credentials.

“We agree with the demands of the protesters, but will like to appeal for peace to reign while we await federal and state governments to unmask the perpetrators of these dastardly acts, including the shooting, with appropriate sanctions and address the demand of the protesters as promised, in a transparent manner to give credibility to government actions, for better future for our children.”

Olagbaye added: “While we reiterate the fact that no compensation is enough to restore the loss of anyone, governments should heal our land and console the families of the victims.

“We call on the Federal Government to be more proactive and stop further destruction of Lagos State. We urge the Federal Government to be more proactive, create more employment opportunities and help stop further destruction of Lagos State.”