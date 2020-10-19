Awo’s daughter exemplified selflessness – Akanbi

By Paul Ukpabio

Chairman of Dynasty Airline Management, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, has paid tributes to Mrs. Omotola Oyediran, daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who died at the weekend.

The Okanlomo of Ibadan described the deceased as a selfless leader who impacted lives.

In his tribute to Oyediran, Akanbi said: “Mama Oyediran, just like Baba Awolowo, represented true and selfless leadership; the type our generation needs and should be enjoying for a very long time. This is why I am particularly pained by her death at a time like this when Nigerian youths are going through their toughest time.

“Being born of the great Awo brings a great responsibility to maintain high standards in almost everything and she excelled at this.

“Along with her husband, the foremost Professor of Preventive & Social Medicine, and Administrator, Allen Bankole Oladunmoye Olukayode Oyediran, they have built their own legacy of professionalism, honesty, loyalty to the Yoruba nation and patriotism as Nigerians.”

The Senator recalled her words to him on September 18, 2017 at Methodist Basic School, Agbeni, Ibadan when they handed over reconstructed buildings and infrastructure to management of the school.

“While appreciating our investment in education and particularly our efforts in sustaining the legacy of the first Premier of the old Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, she explained how important education is to the future of our dear nation.

“She highlighted how excited she was that a Muslim like me would surrender myself to advance works in the Christian community and how we must all rise above religious differences to prioritize humanity and do good.

“Her words still ring loud in my mind and I hold them closely to my heart. Just like her father, Baba Awolowo, she will remain an everlasting light, for her wisdom, leadership, mentoring and great examples in the media and education sector.”

He also recalled he promised her he will remain committed to that promise to preserve the heritage and investments of Awolowo in education through funding.

“My wife whom you fondly called your adopted daughter and I are deeply saddened.

“Our hearts are heavy but we take solace in the good works Mama has done and in the legacy of uprightness and love for humanity which will keep us going and inspired to do more for humanity.

“On behalf of my family and the progressive people of Oyo state, I sympathize with the husband, Prof. A. B. O. O. Oyediran and children of the late Mrs Omotola Oyediran, the entire family of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as well as the management and staff of Nigerian Tribune,” he added.