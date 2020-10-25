ayade-charges-security-agencies-to-conduct-house-to-house-search-for-looted-properties

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has charged security agencies in the state to take legitimate actions that will halt the spate of arson and carnage witnessed in some parts of Calabar, the state capital.

The governor’s charge was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Calabar by Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor

He also charged the security personnel to carry out a house-to-house search for looted property with a view to arresting the hoodlums who perpetrated the criminal act.

The governor, who said he understood the pain of the people, noted that there is a need to protect the collective commonwealth of the people, which is currently under threat by some persons who are desperately trying to discredit the peaceful disposition of the citizens of Cross River.

Mr Ayade urged the security agencies to take legitimate actions to ensure that peace returns to the state, noting that the state government is already working towards ensuring the demands of those who genuinely participated in the #EndSARS march are met.

The governor also called on the citizens to rise up and defend their land from criminal elements bent on destroying the image of the state.