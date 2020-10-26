ayade-promises-n100,000-reward-for-information-on-looters

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has promised a reward of N100,000 to anyone who volunteered information that could lead to the recovery of property looted during the #EndSARS protests of .Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.

Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor said in a statement issued in Calabar on Monday that whistle blowers should call 08034500531 to give such information.

Hoodlums, who hijacked the protest, looted the state government’s warehouse in Calabar on Oct 23 before going on to loot private residences on Oct. 24 and set many properties ablaze.

Sen. Gershom Bassey, who represents Cross River South in the Senate and former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, were some of their victims. They even set Ndoma-Egba’s vehicles on fire.

The hoodlums also vandalised the offices of the Department of Petroleum Resources, the NLC, INEC and supermarkets.

