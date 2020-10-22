az-alkmaar-stun-napoli-despite-covid-19-blow

AZ Alkmaar overcame the loss of 13 players with positive COVID-19 tests to secure a shock 1-0 win at Napoli as the Europa League group stage got underway on Thursday.

The Dutch side were under pressure for the whole game as Napoli dominated possession and peppered their goal.

But Dani de Wit scored in the 57th minute for a stunning victory in Group F.

Arsenal, who have not claimed a European trophy since lifting the old Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994, went behind at Rapid Vienna. But defender David Luiz and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck late goals for a 2-1 Group B win.

AS Roma also managed to come back from a goal down to beat Swiss side Young Boys 2-1 away.

Thanks to two goals in five second-half minutes by Bruno Peres and Marash Kumbulla, the Italian side got their Group A campaign off to a winning start.

Bayer Leverkusen went on the rampage against French side Nice in a 6-2 victory that saw winger Karim Bellarabi score twice late on for the home side in Group C.

Spanish clubs Granada and Real Sociedad enjoyed 2-1 and 1-0 away wins over PSV Eindhoven and Croatian side Rijeka in Group E and F respectively.

Benfica chalked up a 4-2 victory over Lech Poznan and Rangers won 2-0 at Standard Liege in Group D

