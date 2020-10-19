Baby boy who was delivered when his pregnant mother was shot dead in Chicago dies four days later

A newborn boy who was delivered after his mother was fatally shot in Chicago last week has tragically died four days later.

Stacy Jones, 35, was eight months pregnant when she was fatally shot on her front porch on the city’s South Side just after midnight on Tuesday morning, October 13.

The unborn baby boy was not struck by the gunfire in the shooting and was safely delivered by doctors but was hospitalized in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Sadly, the baby died on Saturday at 2pm, aged just four days old, police have confirmed.

The single mother had two older boys, aged 7 and 11, who were sleeping inside the house at the time of the shooting and were unharmed.

Jones was shot twice in the back while standing outside her home in the 2100 block of East 95th place in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood of Chicago.

The mother had moved to Chicago two years ago after accepting a position as a Cook County probation officer and was said to be thrilled to be pregnant with her third son.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Jones’ family. On the page, Jones was described as ‘a loving mother’.

The page reads: ‘Stacey was a Cook County Adult Probation Officer who worked with offenders providing resources, monitoring and guidance in an effort to assist them in changing their lives.

‘This page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses, medical care for her newborn, as well as provide for her children’s education,’ the page reads.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at about 12.05am on Tuesday found the victim unresponsive on a porch on the city’s South Side with two gunshot wounds to the back, police said.

Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, he said: ‘My daughter was a hardworking single parent. She was a devoted mother.

‘She did everything she could for them with the money she had. Family was everything to her, especially her boys.’

In a heartbreaking statement he added: ‘You took something from them. You took something from my family, from me.

‘You took my heart, my firstborn, the sweetest little thing. It’s a loss that I’ll never get over.’

The city of Chicago has been marred by recent bloodshed with shootings and murders up 50 per cent through September compared to last year, according to Chicago Police Department crime statistics.

No charges have been announced in Jones’ murder. A person of interest was questioned last week and released without charges.

Police found racially-tinged graffiti on the side of Jones’ apartment, but believe it was placed there as a diversion, according to the news station.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to call the Chicago Police Department or text 274637 to submit an anonymous tip.