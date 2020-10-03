Bad roads, flooding: We’re going through hell in Niger, says Bello

Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

THE Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello, has lamented the harsh conditions the people of the state as well as commuters are passing through in the state as a result of bad roads and flooding.

Governor Bello, who spoke to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday to report the situation in his state, said, “We are going through hell in Niger State.”

Bello said he had visited the President to discuss the unpleasant situation in his state, adding that the impression from his host gave him assurances that steps would be taken soon to help the state out of the situation.

Speaking about the flood situation, the governor said 21 of the 25 council areas of the state were flooded, adding that several thousands of acres of plantations as well as livestock had been destroyed by the flood.

”So overall, that has been the main point of our discussion. We touched on flood briefly. I believe in the next few weeks, we may have some relief when it comes to flood.

”At the moment, we have over 150 communities under water in Niger State. Thousands of hectares of land have been displaced by flood. Major investments, like the Sunti Sugar, are completely under water. They have lost over 2,500 hectares of sugar cane plantation. And a vast part of the facility itself is under water.

”It is unfortunate it has happened, but I pray we will be able to get some quick intervention from the Federal Government so that we can support our local farmers who have lost their livelihood due to floods.

Asked about the President’s response, he said: “The President believes more in action; he doesn’t talk too much. I think from his countenance, I can say that he felt bad, especially for Niger State.

“We are shouldering all the weight; every cargo from South West passes through Minna specifically.

“I think he has an idea. He probably will not know everything, but he has an idea what we are going through at moment. At the moment, we are going through hell in Niger State. So I believe something will be done.”