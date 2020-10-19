Badawiy heads LOC as Rivers inaugurates Wike pre-season tourney

The organisers of the Wike Pre-Season Tournament has named Bashir Badawiy as the head of the organising committee of the second edition of the competition, which will be inaugurated today by the Rivers State Sports Ministry.







The inauguration, expected to be performed by the Rivers Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye at the Conference Room of the Ministry, will have in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Honour Sirawoo, and the state’s FA Chairman, Chris Green, among others.







Other members of the committee are Benjamin Akobo (Alternate Chairman),



Karika Dima (Technical), Chuks Ezeji (Venue), Olalekan Ige (Publicity), Bright Ogude (Club Liaison), Chris Dorya (Security), and Sepribo Gilbert (Secretary).

The pre-season tournament, which is expected to have 16 teams, drawn from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria National League (NNL), is primarily aimed at preparing clubs ahead of the 2020/2021 NPFL season and CAF club competitions.

Rivers State-owned football club, Rivers United, is among the teams participating in the tournament that would afford them the opportunity to test their strength against other clubs.