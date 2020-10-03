Baddy Oosha steps out with second EP “September 30 the EP”

Rapper, singer, songwriter and Chief Executive Office of Oosha Empire, Badmus Akeem popularly known as Baddy Oossha has released new project ‘September 30 the EP” on several digital platforms.

Baddy Oosha, who is the face behind Nigerian street music, releases his second EP, after the success of his first project titled “Street” released almost a year ago.

Baddy Oosha, for the project, teamed up with his long-time producer Pjay and leading Nigerian street artists like Naira Marley, Slimcase and Reminisce to get the streets dancing after the impact of COVID – 19 on the society.

“September 30 the EP” was not planned but rather a product of quarantine. Baddy Oosha found himself quarantining with his producer Pjay. Pjay was grounded in Dubai during the pandemic and the two decide to make use of Baddy Oosha’s in-house studio, allowed their creative juices to flow and “September 30 the EP” was born.

“My first EP was very serious, I wanted to show people my skills, but this EP I wanted to give my fans what they wanted and that was to have fun and dance,” he says.

The 7-track EP displays Baddy Oosha’s versatility and playful side which is something, the artist has not featured on his previous releases, focusing previously on heavier subject matters.

“At a time when there is so much sadness around the world, I want to bring joy to my fans” says Baddy Oosha.

The project opens with ‘September 30 the Intro” which acts as a round-up of his first EP “Street” as well as introducing people to the new project and playful subject matter, appropriately setting the tone.

“Hustler’s Anthem” follows featuring Oosha’s friend and producer Pjay’s soulful voice as they create a melodious street anthem and rags to riches guaranteed to resonate with many.

The third track “Ashakasha” is bound to put a smile on your face, the cheeky lyrics aren’t for the faint-hearted.

“44-4 Foti” is the fourth track and big highlight on the project which was a spontaneous collaboration, following Naira Marley performing at one of Baddy Oosha’s sold-out events in Dubai. The track features the two exchanging braggadocious lyrics.

The following offering “H’oil 2.0” is the hottest track on the EP which is centred around a viral meme of Oosha and a fan from his “Lion’s Party” show on Instagram live.

Oosha called on Slimcase to join him on the hit. “Party Hard,” the sixth track and the standout dance track, features an infusion of dancehall and reggaeton vibes, the infectious beat and Reminisce’s punchy verse are guaranteed to get you dancing. The final song on the EP “It’sPlenty” is a joyous song about opulence and serves as an opportunity for Oosha to thank his comrades, supporters and fans.

“September 30 the EP” is named after Baddy Oosha’s date of birth and also the EP’s release date as it is a celebration of Baddy Oosha’s life thus far and also a gift from him to the streets to get them dancing again.

Baddy Oosha was born on the 30th of September and is a native of Ayetoro, Ogun State in southwestern Nigeria. He was, however, raised in the neighbouring area of Agege in Lagos.

Growing up in Lagos, Oosha was exposed to the vibrant sounds of his people garnering his interest in music. He had a keen interest in acting ignited by Nollywood movies and desired to one day be an actor.

Baddy Oosha’s musical career spans over ten years, being active in the music industry writing songs for other artists at the beginning of his career.

Baddy Oosha is a well-established and successful businessman currently operating three businesses; D Yice production and Oosha Empire Ent. in Nigeria.

In Dubai, where Baddy Oosha has resided since 2014, he is a partner and co-founder of Oosha Empire Audio and Visual Equipment. Oosha is an international promoter, using his celebrity status to power events across Africa, Middle East and Europe.