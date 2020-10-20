Bajaj Auto names Okocha as brand ambassador

Tajudeen Adebanjo

BAJAJ Auto, the manufacturer of 3-wheelers, has partnered Nigerian ex-international Jay Jay Okocha to endorse its commercial vehicle range consisting of 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler products.

Bajaj Auto said the former Bolton FC star was a great fit for its modern product lineup, especially the soon to be launched Superkeke slated for November 4.

The Vice-President, West Africa, Bajaj Auto, Shaleen Nayak, said: “We are delighted to partner a legend of football in Nigeria. Who is better than Jay Jay Okocha to take the values of our 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler offering forward? Our endeavour has always been to bring superior products to the Nigerian people. We will be launching the most superior keke Nigeria has seen, shortly. This Superkeke as we fondly call it, will have the most differentiated features ever seen in the segment.”

The Managing Director SAKL, Mr. Manish Rohtagi, said: “The Superkeke is a truly innovative and powerful product for the Nigerian roads. The company through its superior product and sharp service offerings and welfare initiatives will establish and forge long term partnership with the channel ecosystem and customers across Nigeria.”

Okocha said he was elated to be associated with Bajaj Auto.

“They have a great legacy here in Nigeria. I am proud to endorse a brand whose products have been giving employment and fulfilling transportation needs for us Nigerians. I have personally seen how their kekes have been moving Nigeria forward over the years,” Okocha said.