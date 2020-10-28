bajowa-offers-building-to-ondo-local-council-for-operations-amid-protests

Donates N5m as take-off grant, sets up Ikale Trust Fund



A retired Army General, Prince De Olu Bajowa (OFR), has donated his personal building to support Okitipupa Local Government of Ondo State burnt by #ENDSARS protesters.

He also donated N5 million for immediate take-off of the secretariat’s operations, speedy rehabilitation, renovation and recovery of the council.

The local council secretariat, alongside police station, correctional facility, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office and other public infrastructure, were set ablaze by the hoodlums last Thursday.

While making the donation to the Jegun of Idepe-Okitipupa, Oba Michael Obatuga Adetoye, yesterday, Bajowa, the Jagunmolu of Ikaleland, decried the wanton destruction of property.

Bajowa, who declared that the Ikale Summit would be setting up the Ikale Trust Fund to which all patriotic sons and daughters of Ikale at home and abroad would be encouraged to make their individual contributions for this noble cause, enjoined the people to accept the unfortunate setback as a clarion call for unity among all stakeholders.