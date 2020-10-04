Ban On SARS: Osinbajo Commends IGP’s Decision, Criticises Actions Of Officers

File Photo of The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has applauded the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for banning the routine patrol of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking to State House reporters at his residence in Abuja on Sunday, Professor Osinbajo described the routine attacks on young people as infuriating.

While condemning the actions of some officers he called bad “eggs of the Force”, the Vice President asked the police to stick to their mandates.

He also commended Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for speaking up against injustices meted out by some security operatives on young Nigerians.

Osinbajo’s remarks come shortly after IGP Adamu warned FSARS and other Tactical Squads of the Force against carrying out stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc with immediate effect.

According to a statement issued by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, the police boss warned the Tactical Squads against the invasion of the privacy of citizens particularly.

