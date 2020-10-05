Ban On Security Checkpoints Along Kaduna-Abuja Road Still In Force – KSG

Following complaints by citizens on the alleged erecting of checkpoints on the Kaduna-Abuja Road by some security personnel, the Kaduna State Security Council has announced that its decision of 4th September 2019, prohibiting checkpoints on the Kaduna-Abuja Road is still in force.

The Kaduna State Security Council had last year issued the advisory, notifying citizens that there was to be no authorized checkpoint along the Kaduna-Abuja Road and other routes, to and fro.

“Any person or group of persons observed to be manning checkpoints along these routes at any time must be considered as carrying out illegal operations and must be treated as such. Road users are strictly warned not to show compliance with any checkpoint on this route at this time,” a statement by Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner of internal security and home affairs, read.

By the statement, citizens are advised to report any violating of this directive to the Security Operation Centre on the following emergency lines: 09034000060, 08170189999.