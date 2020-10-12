Bandits kill 14 in Katsina villages

By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Suspected bandits on Sunday night killed 14 persons in three Katsina villages.

In Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina, it was learnt six persons were killed.

Investigation by The Nation showed another six persons were killed at Shau village and two others in Ruwan Godiya community of the council area.

During the attack, the bandits also set home of the village head of Shau ablaze as well as a vehicle belonging to him.

Read Also: Military kills scores of bandits in Katsina

It was learnt the bandits, armed with automatic weapons, stormed the two communities in their numbers and rode on motorcycles.

They were also said to have carted away valuables and harassed several residents, even as they operated for hours without hindrance.

Spokesman of Katsina Police Command , SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the killings.

He said ”Bandits armed with dangerous weapons went to a village in Ruwan Godiya in Faskari Local Government Area, and committed heinous crimes.

“They killed eight persons and wounded three others. They also set a house and car ablaze which belonged to the village head.”

He added the bandits left by the time security personnel stormed the area but “the wounded were taken to hospital for treatment,” thereafter.