bandits-kill-customs-officer-in-jigawa

Gunmen on Monday killed a custom officer in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

In the attack, one other officer was injured while the gunmen reportedly carted away rifles belonging to the custom officials.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the attack. He said the officials were on a routine operation at Kyarama community when the incident happened.

He also said it was not certain why the officials came under attack.

Meanwhile, residents said an informant, with links to the attackers, notified the Customs about the suspicious movement of a vehicle loaded with smuggled rice.

“As a result, the gunmen ambushed the officials and opened fire on them, killing one and injuring one another and went away with two official rifles of the customs,” a resident alleged.

The police said they rushed to the scene and moved the victims to the hospital for attention. The police added that efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.