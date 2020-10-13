Bandits kill eight persons, burn house, vehicle in Katsina

• Murder ATBU ex-staff, steal car • Abducted students, teacher regain freedom in Kaduna

Bandits killed eight persons and injured three others in Faskari Council of Katsina State at the weekend. Six were killed in Shau Village and two in Ruwan Godiya community.

During the attack, the bandits, who reportedly rode on motorcycles, also set fire on the home and car of Shau village head. They were also said to have carted away valuables and harassed residents for hours without hindrance.

Spokesperson for the state’s police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident yesterday.

“Bandits armed with dangerous weapons went to a village in Ruwan Godiya and committed heinous crimes. They killed eight persons and injured three others. They also set a house and car, which belonged to the village head, ablaze,” he said, adding that the bandits left the area before the arrival of security personnel.

ANOTHER set of gunmen invaded the house of former director of works at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State, killed him and took away his car.

The state’s police command said the gunmen that killed Hassan Jama’are were yet to be identified.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ahmed Wakil, told journalists that the late Jama’are was murdered about 10p.m. on Sunday at Tudun Salmanu in Bauchi metropolis.

Wakil explained that the assailants had trailed the victim to his house and shot him pointblank when he was about to open the gate to his house, and took his Honda Accord car away.

The victim, who reportedly crawled into his house, was confirmed dead by doctors when he was rushed to the hospital.

MEANWHILE, the four Junior Secondary School (JSS) students and a teacher who were kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna have regained their freedom.

The victims, including three female students, a female teacher and a male student were abducted six weeks ago, when kidnappers invaded Damba Kasaya Village in Buruku axis of Chikun Council Area of the state.

The gunmen had killed a 29-year-old man, identified as Benjamin Auta during the invasion and burnt a worship centre before kidnapped the students and the teacher at Prince Academy in Damba Kasaya.

A source in the community explained that the kidnapped persons were released after an undisclosed amount of money was paid to their abductors as ransom.