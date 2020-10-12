Bangladesh thanks Nigeria for platform to showcase country’s cultural heritage

The outgoing High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, His Excellency, Mr. Md. Shameen Ahsan has thanked Nigeria through the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Runsewe and his Management team for providing him and his country the platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh and for organising a farewell ceremony for him.

Mr. Shameen Ahsan expressed this appreciation in Abuja recently in a ceremony organized by the National Council for Arts and Culture to mark his departure from Nigeria.

The High Commissioner said in his period of stewardship in Nigeria, the country was a home away from home for him and his family, adding that the DG of NCAC has been able to use arts and culture as a veritable tool to unite the diplomatic community in Abuja and Nigeria at large.

“I will remain eternally grateful to the DG and the entire NCAC family for the platform provided for my country to showcase our rich cultural heritage during the 11th and 12th INAC Expo. Those memories I will ever cherish,” he said.

Mr. Ahsan noted that during his stay in Nigeria, his country was able to participate fully in the Abuja Carnival, Calabar Carnival, two editions of the International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) and other cultural events in which over 60 delegates from Bangladesh were able to participate and witness the Bangladesh/Nigeria joint cultural show.

Otunba Runsewe, in his remark, said the memory of the harmonious diplomatic relationship shared with the outgoing High commissioner will remain evergreen. During his stay in Nigeria, said Runsewe, the outgoing High Commissioner culturally cemented the relationship that existed between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh as evident in her attendance of the eleventh and twelfth editions of the International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) and other cultural events organized in Nigeria with robust display of her country’s cultural endowments.

Runsewe also disclosed that the outgoing High Commissioner, who is an expert in Security and International Relations, has served in countries like Kuwait, Washington and parts of Africa before his posting to Nigeria in 2017. He stated that the relationship that exists between Nigeria and the Republic of Bangladesh is very cordial and has created a strong bond and opened a window for cultural diplomacy between the two countries.

The NCAC boss therefore urged the outgoing High Commissioner to sustain his high level of integrity and diplomatic acumen in his new assignment though the Council will dearly miss his wealth of experience.

Speaking further, the outgoing High Commissioner thanked Runsewe for being a wonderful host and assured him that the People’s Republic of Bangladesh will attend the 13th edition of INAC in November this year.

High point of the event was the presentation of various souvenir gift items to the outgoing High Commissioner by the DG, NCAC, cutting of cake and a farewell toast conducted by Otunba Runsewe who promised to be a special guest of the outgoing High Commission in his new country of assignment in the nearest future.

