Bank manager kidnapped in Delta

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the zonal manager of a new generation bank in Effurun, Uvwie council area of Delta state.

The Nation learnt the bank manager was waylaid and abducted Monday morning on his way to his office near the popular Urhobo College, Effurun.

The arms-wielding hoodlums were said to have shot sporadically into the air before whisking him to an unknown destination.

A source said: “he was going to work this Monday morning, when the gunmen who shot sporadically at the scene, waylaid his vehicle and abducted him to an unknown destination”.

When contacted by The Nation, Delta Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, assured the Police were on top of the matter.

“I heard about it. The Police are doing their best to get the victim released unhurt with a view to arresting anyone connected with the crime,” Inuwa said.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, also confirmed the incident, stating “Yes, it’s true.”