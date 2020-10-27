Daily News

Banks’ mortgage loans inch to N77.61b

By
0
banks’-mortgage-loans-inch-to-n77.61b
Views: Visits 0

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the banks’ mortgage loans have rallied to N77.61 billion in three years, according to its latest figures.

In its report, it stated that N19.83 billion was given out in 2017, while N32.09 billion and N26.68 billion were loaned out in, 2018 and last year.

According to the NBS, non-performing loans in the banking sector amounted to N1.05 trillion as at last December.

The bureau also gave the gross loans of the banking sector as N17.56 trillion in the period reviewed.

Read Also: IMF commits $100b loans to Nigeria, 79 other economies

The report showed that for the first quarter of 2019, the banking sector gave out N15.54tn of which N1.67 tn was classified as non-performing loans.

In terms of volume of transactions, the NBS report said 893.68 million transactions valued at N48.54 tn were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The transactions, it said, occurred on electronic payment channels.

The report stated that the NIBSS Instant Payments transactions dominated the volume of transactions, recording 342.63 million of the volume of the NIP transactions valued at N29.69 trillion.

Sule signs two mortgage bills into law

Previous article

$400m Shelter Afrique 10,000 housing units’ estate for Kigali

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News