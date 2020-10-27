banky-w-feat.-2-baba,-waje,-timi-dakolo-and-seun-kuti-in-song-“talk-and-do”

In a new song titled “Talk and do”, Banky W features other A-list musicians. Together, they aim to inspire a culture of responsibility as it relates to major issues around the world.

They Challenge people to not just talk, but also back up those words with action where they can, and effect change in little ways possible. Speaking about the song, he said:

Just “talking” about our problems is not enough, we’ve got to try and do something about them. That’s what “Talk and Do” is all about. Combining actions with our words, to try and be a part of the change we’d like to see in the world. If you’re already doing something… anything… to be a part of the solution, then hopefully this can be your soundtrack. And if you’re not… then hopefully this can be your inspiration.

“Talking no dey change anything, this is our time for action, talking no dey solve anything, do something”

Listen below: