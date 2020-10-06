Banned Siasia knows fate at CAS today

By Olalekan Okusan

Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia will today know his fate as his appeal over FIFA’s life ban will be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

Siasia’s appeal registration number is CAS 2019/a/6439 Samson Siasia vs FIFA will be first case to be heard today at CAS.

Siasia is seeking redress over after been banned for life from football after FIFA found him guilty of agreeing to take bribes to manipulate matches.

For the case to come up in CAS, Siasia paid CHF 100’000 (One hundred thousand Swiss francs) to the CAS bank account. The cost estimate includes the CAS administrative costs and the costs and fees if the Panel.

FIFA handed Siasia the ban on August 27, 2019 for agreeing to “receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches. Apart from the ban, he was also fined CHF50,000 (£42,000) for breaching FIFA’s code of ethics.

The 52-year-old however said he appealed the ban in order to clear his name with the appeal lodged on August 27.

FIFA did not specify when Siasia’s alleged violations occurred but said in a statement: “The adjudicatory chamber of the independent ethics committee has found Mr. Samson Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA code of ethics.