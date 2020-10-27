barack-obama-rips-into-trump-as-‘jealous-of-covid’s-media-coverage’

Former President Barack Obama ripped into President Donald Trump over the Republican’s recent complains about the media’s constant focus on the coronavirus crisis.

‘He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage!’ Obama remarked to a crowd of 273 cars at a drive-in style event in Orlando, Florida Tuesday.

Trump made is clear he was watching Obama hammer him, sending out a tweet mocking the Democrat’s crowd size: ‘Now @Fox News is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won,’ the president wrote.

The president took particular offense to Obama saying he didn’t pay taxes.

‘Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes,’ Trump tweeted.

As he departed the White House for campaign rallies, the president pointed a finger at Fox for carrying Obama and later Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

‘Fox puts him on all the time and they put “Sleepy Joe” on all the time,’ Trump said of Obama and Biden. ‘Fox is very, very disappointing.’

‘This would not happen with Roger Ailes, I can tell you that,’ Trump said, name-dropping the late Fox News Channel boss who died in 2017 after leaving the network over sexual harassment allegations.

President Barack Obama ripped into President Donald Trump during an Orlando, Florida campaign stop Tuesday saying he was ‘jealous of COVID’s media coverage’

President Donald Trump, captured with his wife Melania as he left the White House Tuesday for several campaign rallies, indicated via tweet that he was watching President Barack Obama in real-time

Trump complained about Obama’s ‘fake’ speech and said the ex-Democratic president had ‘no crowd.’ He also took offense that Obama had said he didn’t pay his taxes

Drive-in rally: Barack Obama addressed supporters in Orlando and attacked Donald Trump as ‘jealous’ of COVID’s ratings

Backing Biden: Obama took to the trail in Florida to back Joe Biden with a week to go to the election, addressing supporters in Orlando at a drive-in rally

Get out the vote: The Obama event is designed to motivate younger voters, African-American voters and Latino voters in Florida

Also on the trail: Joe Biden was in Georgia as Obama campaigned in Florida. He went to Warm Springs, where FDR was treated for polio and died in 1945, to rip Donald Trump as a con man and promise that he would not ‘capitulate’ to COVID

Obama kicked off his Orlando appearance telling Florida voters they had the opportunity to ‘bring home a World Series championship’ and win the election for the Democratic ticket, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

It would be nearly impossible for Trump to win the Electoral College without Florida, which he has made his official home, voting this past weekend using his Mar-a-Lago address.

As he did in Philadelphia and Miami, Obama took on Trump for being distracted and not focusing on the important stuff.

‘He was fussing about the crowd size of inauguation again. Saying his is bigger,’ Obama pointed out. ‘Who’s thinking about that right now?’

The ex-president rattled off the most recent COVID-19 numbers, which are rising, and scoffed at Trump for giving the media a hard time for pointing that out.

Obama said Trump ‘turned the White House into a hot zone.’

‘And over the weekend his chief of staff, and I’m quoting here, I’m not making this up. His chief of staff on a news program said, ‘we’re not going to control the pandemic.’ Yes he did and yes we noticed,’ Obama said.

Obama seemed to bungle the name of Sen. Bill Nelson at first, calling him Ben. Ben Nelson is the ex-Nebraska governor.

Obama joked that Sen. Nelson had been wearing a mask.

Obama again hit Trump for saying ‘not much’ when asked if he’d change his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Not much? Not much? Really? Not much? You can’t think of anything you might be doing differently,’ Obama said, pointing out how Trump had said ‘inject bleach’ during a White House press conference.

There were 273 cars filled with supporters gathered outside the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida to take in Obama’s speech Tuesday

Obama arrived wearing a VOTE mask and hammered Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic

Supporters were encouraged to socially distance and when they tried to walk up front a Biden staffer would say, ‘have a hand on your car,’ to keep groups spaced apart

‘Think about how hard the tourism industry has been hit here in Orlando, here in Florida,’ Obama said, pointing out that the state had already ‘lost one spring training season.’

Obama characterized his vice president that would bring calm to the White House and get the coronavirus under control.

‘He’s not going to screw up testing, he’s not going to call scientists idiots, he’s not going to host superspreader events at the White House and then take it on a tour all over the country,’ Obama said.

Obama also talked about Trump’s boast that he’s the second best president for black America after Abraham Lincoln.

An audience member yelled a big ‘BOO’ at that.

And Obama mentioned comments made by Jared Kushner Monday on ‘Fox & Friends,’ that had been met with immediate criticism.

‘His son-in-law says black folks have to want to be successful,’ Obama said. ‘That’s the problem. Who are these folks? What history books do they read? Who do they talk to?’

Obama also knocked Trump and the Republicans for not rolling out a healthcare plan.

‘They always say it’s coming soon,’ he said. ‘You know where it is? Because I don’t.’

‘The reason they don’t have a plan is because a plan doesn’t exist.’

Obama pointed to Justice Amy Coney Barrett making it onto the Supreme Court.

She was sworn in at the White House late Monday night.

Obama suggested that should motivate Democrats to get to the polls. ‘Don’t boo – vote,’ he said, bringing back a previous cycle’s rally cry.

‘Our current president, he whines that “60 Minutes” is too tough. You think he’s gonna stand up to dictators? He thinks Lesley Stahl is a bully,’ Obama also said.

Obama said Trump has suggested that the leaders of China, North Korea and Russia want him in office.

In reality, Trump has said he needs to stay in office because he deal with tough guys like the leaders of that trio of countries better than Biden.

Obama said Trump has been giving them what they want.

Several dozen Trump supporters were outside the perimeter of Obama’s event Tuesday in Orlando

A Trump supporter (bottom left) uses a bullhorn to lead pro-Trump chants, as one man decided to dress up like Obama but in a prison uniform (center right)

‘Of course they want you to win. That’s not a good thing. You shouldn’t brag that some of our greatest adversaries want you in office,’ he said. ‘Why are you bragging about that? It doesn’t make any sense.’

Obama again mocked Trump for pushing conspiracy theories. ‘It’s not OK,’ he said.

‘Even Florida man wouldn’t be doing some of this stuff. Why would we accept it from president of the United States?’ Obama said.

He also told the crowd that something he misses during the COVID era on the campaign trail is not being able to interact with babies.

‘Look at that little bundle right there,’ he told an audience member, saying the little one probably had a ‘new baby smell.’

‘Congratulations,’ Obama said.

Obama name-dropped Spanish-American chef Jose Andres for the work he did helping Puerto Rico.

Several dozen Trump supporters had gathered outside the perimeter and trolled Obama and the Democrats through the ex-president’s appearance. Their chants of ‘four more years’ could be sporadically heard through Obama’s remarks, but were usually overtaken by supporters’ honks and beeps.

‘I love you Orlando, I love you Florida, honk if yo’ure fired up, honk if you’re ready to go,’ Obama said as he concluded his speech.