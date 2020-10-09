Barbie and her friend talk racism in new vlog

Barbie has been a dancer, a doctor, an astronaut, a chef, a pilot, and of course, a fashionista — and now the iconic doll is an anti-racism educator.

In Barbie’s latest vlog on her official YouTube channel, the blonde bombshell sits down with her friend Nikki to talk about racism, white privilege, and how people are fighting it.

Since it was uploaded on Wednesday, Twitter users have been quick to applaud Mattel for taking on an important topic and explaining it in a way that children can understand.

Taking a stand: Iconic doll Barbie became an anti-racism educator for a new YouTube video that sees her discussing the Black Lives Matter movement with her friend Nikki

‘It’s important to have ongoing conversations about standing up to racism, so I invited my good friend Nikki to join the vlog to share her experiences about when she has been treated unfairly,’ the video’s caption reads.

‘I am grateful for her honesty and friendship. To be a good friend, it’s important to listen, to understand, and to notice when bad things are happening to other people and to do something to help stop it. I hope that after hearing from Nikki, you too, will be inspired to continue taking a stand against racism.’

In the video, the two animated dolls are shown in Barbie’s bedroom, talking into an animated computer camera.

‘There is a huge movement going on,’ Barbie says at the beginning of the three-minute clip.

‘Millions of people across the world are standing up to fight against racism, and they’re doing this because too often and for such a long time, people have been treated unfairly, and in some cases even hurt by others, because of the color of their skin.

‘This stuff isn’t easy to talk about, which is exactly why we have to talk about it,’ she said.

Speaking out: ‘People might think that my life looks fine, but the truth is, I and so many other black people have to deal with racism all the time,’ Nikki says

Explanation: In the video, Barbie and Nikki discuss what white privilege is, and why people are fighting against it

‘It’s a tough conversation, but I’m glad we’re having it,’ Nikki chimes in. ‘People might think that my life looks fine, but the truth is, I and so many other black people have to deal with racism all the time.

‘It’s really hurtful and it can be scary and sad and I wanted to share some stories about that today.’

She then launches in to an example of a time that she was targeted and treated differently because of the color of her skin.

‘Barbie and I had a sticker-selling contest on the beach last month. We split up and went our separate directions to see who could sell the most,’ she says.

‘While I was on the boardwalk, beach security stopped me three times,’ she goes on.

‘What?’ Barbie interjects, indicating that this is news to her.

‘They asked me all these questions, over and over,’ and they even called my mom,’ Nikki says.

‘The security officers thought I was doing something bad, even though I was doing exactly what you were doing.’

Applause: Social media users were quick to applaud Mattel for the video, with some pointing out that if Barbie can denounce racism, everyone else should be able to

She also discussed when she and Barbie was going to join French honor club at school, and Nikki felt discouraged from doing so.

‘Well, I made a perfect score on the entrance test. But when the teacher, who didn’t know me at all, gave me my results, he told me I only did well because I “got lucky.” He said he knew I couldn’t speak French that well!’

‘What?’ asks Barbie. ‘You speak French better than all of us! Why didn’t you just stay in the club and prove him wrong?’

‘Because I don’t want to constantly prove and reprove myself. He supported you right from the beginning and he didn’t support me,’ Nikki says.

‘Usually when I talk about these things, people make excuses. They say things like, “Well, maybe you should have had a permit for selling on the beach.” But those are just excuses.

‘People did these things because I was black, and they made the wrong assumptions about me.’

Barbie replies: ‘And they don’t make those assumptions about white people like me. That’s not fair! Because that means that white people get an advantage that they didn’t earn, and black people get a disadvantage that they don’t deserve.’

‘Exactly,’ says Nikki. ‘It’s really serious. Some people even get hurt when others thing the wrong things about them. That’s exactly why people are marching. Because when enough of us stand together, people pay attention.’

‘When we don’t say anything,’ says Barbie, ‘we’re just letting it continue.’

Nikki says that it’s helpful that Barbie is listening and being supportive, and that reading and learning are important, too.

‘If somebody is being treated unfairly, stand up for that person,’ Nikki says. ‘If we all work together, we can make a big difference.’

In just two days, the video is already earning quite a bit of attention on social media, including among people who don’t even have children.

‘Now why is barbie spitting facts,’ wrote one Twitter user.

‘This video was made for children. if you can’t understand racism when BARBIE explains it, idk what to tell you. it’s just ignorance,’ said another.

‘Why is the f*** is Barbie a better role model in combating systematic racism than many adults today?’ asked yet another.

‘When Barbie denounces racism before the President of the United States,’ tweeted Catfish co-host Kamie Crawford.

‘What I love most about this is how Barbie is letting her lead the conversation, watching closely for a clear cue that it’s her turn to talk. Kids learn from body language as much as they do from words,’ wrote another Twitter user.