Barca deny holding Dembele talks with Man United

Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes denied the LaLiga giants have held talks with Manchester United regarding Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele has emerged as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho United, who are desperate to bolster their squad before the transfer window shuts.

United have been linked with a loan deal, while Red Devils star Paul Pogba has reportedly tried to convince his France team-mate to move to Old Trafford.

However, Barca’s Planes dismissed the transfer speculation on Friday.

“First of all, no negotiations with Man United at the moment, completely deny that,” said Planes. “He’s a player we count on, we know his potential. We hope this year the team sees the best of him.”

Dembele was an unused substitute in 10-man Barca’s 3-0 LaLiga victory at Celta on Thursday.

While there is uncertainty over Dembele, Barca continue to be linked with Lyon star Memphis Depay as head coach Ronald Koeman looks to strengthen his attack following the departure of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid.

Barca have opened their 2020-21 LaLiga season with back-to-back wins but Planes added: “We have a good squad, who have competed very well.

“There are always teams to reinforce. We are working with the coach. Daily communication.

“On an attacking level there is great potential and, defensively, it is true that it is weaker.

“We will work until the last day to bring the best and, if someone comes, who can be good. We will not sign for the sake of signing someone. Soon there will be another market.”

