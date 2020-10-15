World News Barr ‘Unmasking’ Probe Finds No Irregularities and is Given to Durham By Katie Benner and Julian E. Barnes 1 min ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 The finding delivers a blow to President Trump’s push to validate the notion of a “deep state” plot to undermine him. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
