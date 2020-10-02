Barron Trump tests negative for COVID after parent’s positive result

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Barron Trump, 14, has tested negative for the coronavirus after his parents tested positive for the disease and his siblings are being tested.

‘Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,’ Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, told DailyMail.com in a statement on Friday.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID late Thursday after the president’s longtime close aide Hope Hicks received a positive test result.

It’s unclear what precautions are being taken for the president’s youngest son.

Melania’s parents, Viktor And Amalija Knavs, live in suburban Maryland, near Barron’s school and often help care for him.

Shortly before 1am EST Friday, Trump confirmed he and the first lady had the virus, writing: ‘Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!’

Barron Trump is rarely seen in public as his mother, Melania Trump, is fiercely protective of his privacy.

The 14-year-old, unlike his older siblings, did not travel to the presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday.

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric and Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump were all present, traveling on Air Force One and sitting together in the debate hall, where they took off their face masks for the event, in violation of the rules of the venue.

Also on board for that trip was Hope Hicks, the close adviser to President Trump who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Additionally, Jared Kushner was with Hicks on the president’s trip to Minnesota on Wednesday. Hicks reportedly felt unwell on that flight back and quarantined herself on Air Force One.

Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner tested negative for COVID on Friday.

‘Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were tested again today for COVID-19 and both are negative,’ reported White House spokesperson Carolina Hurley on twitter.