bartomeu-announces-his-resignation-as-barcelona-president

File photo of Barcelona President, Josep Maria Bartomeu. Photo: Wikimedia

Josep Maria Bartomeu on Tuesday announced his resignation as Barcelona president.

He disclosed this during a press conference in Barcelona, Spain.

“Good evening members of the club, I am here today to say that I resign, and also the board members,” he said.

“That’s the decision I’ve been thinking a lot and we are all in the same direction and we have decided that should resign after a lot of years of confidence.

“This morning we received the answer of the Catalan government after the letter we sent to them yesterday, the answer has been clear.”

Bartomeu’s departure even could affect the future of Messi, who will now be given a new project after the Argentinian tried to leave in August, citing a lack of direction at the club.