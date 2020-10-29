bartomeu:-barca-name-acting-president

Carles Tusquets has been named as the acting Barcelona president following the resignation of Jose Maria Bartomeu.

Barca said in a statement that Tusquets, the chairman of the club’s economic commission, would lead the acting board of directors, comprising seven other people, until a new president and board is elected.

The acting board has the same functions as an executive board but is limited to only making decisions “that are necessary and fundamental to carrying out the club’s normal activities and protecting its interests”, said the statement.

The board’s main objective is to organise elections within the next three months, meaning the next one must be held before the initial date of March 2021 which Bartomeu had set in August.