Baseball writers vote to remove commissioner KM Landis’s name from MVP awards

The Baseball Writers Association of America has voted to remove Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis’s name from the Most Valuable Player awards after several former recipients complained about his role in the game’s segregated past.

According to an email sent to the BBWAA membership, 89 percent were in favor while 11 percent opposed removing Landis’s name. In total, 313 votes were cast.

Hired in 1920 as the sport’s first commissioner to help clean up rampant gambling, Landis and his legacy are ‘always a complicated story’ that includes ‘documented racism,’ official MLB historian John Thorn said.

No African Americans played in the majors during Landis’s quarter-century tenure. Jackie Robinson broke the barrier in April 1947, about 2 1/2 years after Landis died.

In this file photo, a Joe DiMaggio 1947 MVP Award Plaque is displayed at a news conference in New York. The plaque features the name and image of Kenesaw Mountain Landis

The BBWAA will vote in 2021 to consider adding another person’s name to the respective National League and American League MVP plaques.

‘It will be determined in the future whether it will remain nameless or honor someone else,’ tweeted USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. ‘I would love to see legendary HOF catcher Josh Gibson on the plaque.’

Gibson, one of the most celebrated players in the history of the Negro Leagues, died in 1947 at age 35 without ever getting the chance to play in the Major Leagues.

In June, NL MVP award recipients Barry Larkin (1995), Mike Schmidt (1980, 1981, and 1986) and Terry Pendleton (1991) told the Associated Press that BBWAA was unnecessarily commemorating a dark chapter in the game’s history.

‘Why is [Landis’s name] on there?’ said Larkin, an African American who won the award as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. ‘I was always aware of his name and what that meant to slowing the color line in Major League Baseball, of the racial injustice and inequality that black players had to go through.’

Although many baseball fans may not be aware, Landis’s name and face were both imprinted onto the American League and National League MVP plaques.

‘If you’re looking to expose individuals in baseball’s history who promoted racism by continuing to close baseball’s doors to men of color, Kenesaw Landis would be a candidate,’ Schmidt, the legendary Philadelphia Phillies third baseman, told the AP.

According to MLB historian John Thorn (pictured), Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was ‘pretty damn near Confederate’

‘Looking back to baseball in the early 1900s, this was the norm. It doesn’t make it right, though,’ said the Hall of Famer, who is white. ‘Removing his name from the MVP trophy would expose the injustice of that era. I’d gladly replace the engraving on my trophies.’

‘Statues are coming down, people are looking at monuments and memorials,’ he said. ‘We need to get to the bottom of things, to do what’s right. Yes, maybe it is time to change the name.’

‘I’ve always thought about that, why is that still on there?’ Pendleton said. ‘No doubt, MVP stands on its own. It doesn’t need a name.’

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker agreed.

‘Landis is a part of history, even though it was a dark history,’ said Baker, who finished fourth in the 1980 NL MVP voting as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1980.

Landis’ father was a Union Army surgeon wounded in the Civil War at the battle of Kennesaw Mountain in Georgia, which became the inspiration for the commissioner’s unique name. Born two years later in Ohio – with a slight tweak on the spelling of the mountain – Landis spent time in Indiana and rose to prominence in Chicago. Pictured: an illustration of the 1864 battle

Many hallowed baseball trophies are graced by the names of the greats: Robinson, Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente, Cy Young, Willie Mays, Ted Williams and more.

How Landis got etched into the list is easy to trace.

A federal judge in Chicago, Landis quickly established his powerful authority as commissioner, banning Shoeless Joe Jackson and the Black Sox for throwing the 1919 World Series.

In 1931, Landis decided members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America would pick and present the MVP awards. Before that, the leagues had their own mishmash system.

Josh Gibson, one of the most celebrated players in the history of the Negro Leagues, died in 1947 at age 35 without ever getting the chance to play in the Major Leagues

Then during the 1944 World Series, the BBWAA voted to add Landis’ name to the plaque as ‘an acknowledgement of his relationship with the writers,’ longtime BBWAA secretary-treasuer Jack O’Connell said.

A month later, Landis died at 78. He soon was elected to the Hall of Fame.

‘Landis is who he is. He was who he was,’ Thorn said. ‘I absolutely support the movement to remove Confederate monuments, and Landis was pretty damn near Confederate.’

Landis’ father, however, was a Union Army surgeon wounded in the Civil War at the battle of Kennesaw Mountain in Georgia, which became the inspiration for the commissioner’s unique name. Born two years later in Ohio – with a slight tweak on the spelling of the mountain – Landis spent time in Indiana and rose to prominence in Chicago.

His precise role in racial issues has been debated for decades.

Landis broke up exhibitions between black and white All-Star teams. He invited a group of black newspaper publishers to address owners in what became a cordial but totally fruitless presentation.

Toward the end of his tenure, he told owners they were free to sign black players. But there is no evidence he pushed for baseball integration, either, as the status quo of segregation remained.

‘If you have the Jackie Robinson Award and the Kenesaw Mountain Landis Award, you are at diametrically opposed poles,’ Thorn said. ‘And it does represent a conundrum.’