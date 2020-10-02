Daily News

Bauchi governor visits Tafawa Balewa’s tomb

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed on Thursday visited the tomb of late Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and urged politicians to emulate him.

The visit to the late Prime Minister’s tomb was part of activities to mark the celebration of the country’s  60th Independence Anniversary.

Mohammed said the late Sir Balewa was a role model  to all politicians in the country.

He said: “ I am here as part of the celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria to pay a visit with respect to our father, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, we always remember him because of his vision not only for Nigeria, but for Africa.

“As upcoming politicians, we should borrow and copy him so that we can deepen democracy and make Nigeria great in line with his vision and I pray Almighty Allah to protect the family he left behind.”

