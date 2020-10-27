bauchi-govt-sets-up-judicial-panel-of-inquiry-on-police-brutality

The Bauchi State Government has set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate human rights abuses and police brutality in Bauchi State.
This was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Senior Special Assistant Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado.
According to the statement, Governor Bala Mohammed who gave the approval will inaugurate the panel on Wednesday at the Government House.
The governor’s spokesman said the decision to create the judicial panel followed the recent protest by youths across the country against police brutality of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.
PRESS RELEASE
Following the protest by youth across the country against the recurring highhandedness and Police brutality of the Special Anti-robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force and the resolve of the Government to reform the Nigeria Police Force, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved the setting up of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate Human Right abuses in Bauchi State.
The Committee has the following membership:-
- Justice Habibu Idris Shall (Rtd. High Court Judge) – Chairman
- CP. Hamisu Makama (Rtd) – Member
- Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Bauchi State Chapter – Member
- Barr. Jibrin S. Jibrin, Civil Society Groups, Bauchi State – Member
- Representative of Human Right Commission Bauchi State Office (NHRC) – Member
- Representative of FIDA, Bauchi State Office – Member
- Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bauchi State – Member
- Representative of Jama’atul Nasirul Islam (JNI) Bauchi State Chapter. Member
- Representative of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bauchi State – Member
- Representative of National Council of Women Society, Bauchi State (NCWS) – Member
- Representative of National Youth Council of Nigeria Bauchi State – Member
- Representative of NACCIMA, Bauchi State – Member
- Representative of Miyetti Allah Kautel Hore, Bauchi State – Member
- Representative of Miyetti Allah MACBAN, Bauchi State – Member
- Representative of NURTW, Bauchi State – Member
- Comrade Mohammed Nasiru Umar ATBU representing NUBASS – Member
- Representative of Attorney-General/Commissioner of Justice – Secretary
It is hoped that members of the committee will bring their wealth of knowledge and experience in the discharge of the committee’s assignment.
The Panel will be inaugurated on Wednesday, 28th October 2020, by His Excellency Sen. Bala Mohammed CON, at the Banquet Hall Government House, Bauchi, by 10:00am.
Senior Special Assistant Media to the Governor, Mukhtar M Gidado
27th October 2020.
