bauchi-govt-sets-up-judicial-panel-of-inquiry-on-police-brutality

The Bauchi State Government has set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate human rights abuses and police brutality in Bauchi State.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Senior Special Assistant Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado.

According to the statement, Governor Bala Mohammed who gave the approval will inaugurate the panel on Wednesday at the Government House.

The governor’s spokesman said the decision to create the judicial panel followed the recent protest by youths across the country against police brutality of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

