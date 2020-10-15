Bauchi lifts suspension on Emir of Misau

David Adenuga, Bauchi

THE Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman has been recalled following his suspension in the wake of a farmers and herders clash which claimed 11 lives in his domain.

His recall was stated in a letter presented to him yesterday, by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Sabiu Baba.

Hence, the Emir has resumed rulership of the Misau Emirate which is made up of two councils, Misau and Dambam.

Receiving the letter, the Emir reiterated his loyalty to the government as he gave assurances of peaceful coexistence in Misau Local Government Area.