Bayelsa Governor swears in 5 Commissioners, 25 Special Advisers

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on Monday swore in two new cabinet Commissioners, three non-Executive Commissioners of the state Local Government Service Commission, and 25 Special Advisers.

Also inaugurated were six technical advisers to complement the programmes of the Bayelsa government.

At the ceremony, which took place in the Executive Chambers of the Government House in Yenagoa, Mr Diri charged the new appointees to be diligent, dedicated and to wear the toga of integrity.

It will be recalled that on Aug. 26, Mr Diri swore in 25 cabinet members of the Bayelsa Executive Council.

He said the revalidation of his mandate depended on their performance and the extent to which they selflessly serve the people.

The governor emphasised the need for them to adhere to their respective roles, and avoid actions that could hinder the smooth operations of government.

Mr Diri stated that team work must be their watchword as this would help his administration achieve more goals.

“We expect you to be diligent, dedicated and wear the toga of integrity. We cannot afford to fail as failure is not in our dictionary.

“God is interested in the prosperity of Bayelsa. I believe He will continue to supernaturally engrace us all to do exceedingly, abundantly and far above what we can think or imagine.

“We are all happy to have you as a piece and a part of the Prosperity Jigsaw and we look forward to a fruitful cooperation and contribution to the fitting of this great Bayelsa project,” he said.

The new commissioners are Mr Erasmus Patrick in charge of Ijaw National Affairs and Mr Kemebradikumo Wariebi (Water Resources).

The new Commissioners of the Local Government Service Commission are Chief Lambert Ototo (Chairman) while Mr Carter Cleopas and Mr Awupi Odudu are to serve as non-Executive Commissioners.

Mr Diri also announced the appointment of Mr Daru Owei, an oil industry expert, as Honorary Special Adviser on Oil and Gas.

Other Honorary Special Advisers are Arc. Harcourt Adukeh (Urban Renewal), Mathew Seiyefa (Security), Joshua Fumudoh (Ijaw National Affairs) while David Zilly-Aggrey and Willy Winning Bunton are to serve in the capacity of Religious Affairs.

The Technical Advisers include publisher of the Nigerian Pilot, Dennis Sami (Print Media), Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown (Private Public Partnership), Mr Boma Spero-Jack (Conflict Resolution), Ebimoboere Eseinmote (Hospitality and Tourism), and S.S John-Peters (Public Affairs).