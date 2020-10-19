Bayelsa govt commends Buhari for reimbursing states for funds spent on Federal projects

Gov Diri

Bayelsa Government has commended President Mohammadu Buhari for his efforts to reimburse some state governments for funds used in executing various federal projects in their states.

Gov. Douye Diri gave the commendation when he received members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Local and Foreign Debts in Government House, Yenagoa, at the weekend.

Diri, represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, noted that the gesture will enable state governments to redouble their collaborative efforts in addressing the infrastructural deficit in the country.

These were contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yenagoa.

According to the statement, most state governments are discouraged from deploying their scarce resources to fixing dilapidated federal projects located in their areas due to Federal Government’s reluctance towards repayment.

While thanking the joint Committee for the visit, the governor urged the executive and judicial arms of government to accord the legislature its pride of place in the scheme of democratic governance.

According to him, democracy cannot survive without the legislative arm performing its core functions of law-making, oversight and representation in society.

“The National Assembly is a very important institution which has not been given due attention and respect in this country because they see us as new entrants into the Nigerian hemisphere of governance.

“But they should not forget that if there is no law-making, no oversight and no representation, then there will be no democracy. It is on these three pillars that democracy actually stands.”

“The delegation, which is made up of members of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Foreign and Local Debts, came to ascertain the veracity of our claims on the execution of federal projects in the state.

“We thank the Federal Government and the National Assembly for this effort, which we believe will facilitate the release of funds due our state, which can be used in developing other critical sectors,” he said.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Senator Clifford Odia, and his House of Representatives counterpart, Hon. Safana Dayyabu, said the visit was to confirm that these federal projects were actually executed.

According to them, the mission is aimed at facilitating the release of funds due the state on account of such projects.

